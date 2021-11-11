OneLedger Trading Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One OneLedger coin can now be purchased for $0.0953 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $43.30 million and $1.66 million worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00053869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.00225792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00092360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,453,178 coins. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

