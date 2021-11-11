Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.86% of Oppenheimer worth $24,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 53.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $261,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OPY opened at $52.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.34 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.52%.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

