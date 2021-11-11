Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year sales of $8.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSK. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

OSK stock opened at $115.78 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 174.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 43.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after buying an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $73,595,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 21.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $48,389,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

