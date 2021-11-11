Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OSMT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist lowered their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ OSMT opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.36.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

