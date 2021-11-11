Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,282 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 85.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,168,000 after buying an additional 627,395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

