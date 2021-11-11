Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ouster updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OUST stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Ouster has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ouster stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ouster were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

