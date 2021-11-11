Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:OWLT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. 749,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,616. Owlet has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OWLT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

