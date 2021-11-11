OWNDATA Market Capitalization Achieves $701,084.68 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 57.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $701,084.68 and $46.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.00431482 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001177 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.27 or 0.01003839 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

