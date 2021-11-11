Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OXINF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of OXINF stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.