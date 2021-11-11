Pacific Investment Management Sells 61,793 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,829,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 226,658 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 26,898,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 537,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

