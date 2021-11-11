PacWest Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PacWest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $48.97 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.51.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PACW. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

