Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 23,853 Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Westwater Resources were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 91.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Westwater Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwater Resources stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Westwater Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc is an explorer and developer of mineral resources. It is focused on developing a battery graphite business in the state of Alabama. The firm’s battery-materials projects include the Coosa Graphite and its associated Coosa Graphite Deposits located in east-central Alabama. The company was founded by Raymond Larson in 1977 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

