Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.25. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. Analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

