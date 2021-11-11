Paloma Partners Management Co Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 42.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,439,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after buying an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $118.77 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $937,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,351 shares of company stock worth $15,792,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

