Paloma Partners Management Co Has $353,000 Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 390.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.83.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,045 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $96.23 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

