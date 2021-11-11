Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 19,191 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,191 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,254,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $534,955,000 after purchasing an additional 508,540 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 8,383,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,642 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $142,070,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,406,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,845,000 after acquiring an additional 230,314 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,097 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,565,000 after acquiring an additional 70,274 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Cfra downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.81.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.38.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

