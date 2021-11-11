Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $358,000 Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,964 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 7.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,678 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 83,107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Yelp by 661.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,167 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 515,958 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 260.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,866 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 63,464 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YELP opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on YELP. Barclays raised their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

