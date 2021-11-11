Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of PAAS opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pan American Silver stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 196,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Pan American Silver worth $26,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

