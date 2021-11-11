Pangolin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00002857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $111.43 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00073497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00073679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00097230 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,704.04 or 0.07244862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,146.84 or 1.00335078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,070,464 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

