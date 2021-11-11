Patientory Price Reaches $0.0247 on Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $1,112.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.30 or 0.00226312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00092093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

