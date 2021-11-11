Patrick Mutz Sells 900,671 Shares of Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Stock

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) insider Patrick Mutz sold 900,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14), for a total value of A$180,134.20 ($128,667.29).

Patrick Mutz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Image Resources alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Patrick Mutz 1,395,628 shares of Image Resources stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company in Western Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Boonanarring and Atlas Mineral Sands Project, which are in North Perth Basin in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Image Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.