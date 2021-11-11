Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) shares dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 172,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 142,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Patriot One Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies, Inc delivers threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions. Its system is a radar technology providing first responders and security personnel time in active threat scenarios to detect threats typically employed in public locations. The firms PATSCAN multi-sensor covert threat detection Platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee and public entryways and inside the facilities.

