PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $190.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.15% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $375.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

PYPL opened at $204.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.58. PayPal has a 1 year low of $183.54 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

