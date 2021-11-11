PayPoint (LON:PAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $738.00

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 738 ($9.64) and last traded at GBX 734 ($9.59), with a volume of 66532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 719 ($9.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 702.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,044.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of £509.04 million and a PE ratio of 23.38.

In related news, insider Alan Dale purchased 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13). Also, insider Nick Wiles purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($124,640.71). Insiders have purchased 18,178 shares of company stock valued at $11,577,437 in the last three months.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

