PDC Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.83 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.98.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 348,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 223,413 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in PDC Energy by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,966 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,814. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.