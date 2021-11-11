PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Hits Market Cap of $218.90 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $218.90 million and approximately $412,590.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.38 or 0.00228403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00091608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,410,082,546 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,387,417 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

