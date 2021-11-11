Peel Hunt Cuts Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Price Target to GBX 850

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “add” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s current price.

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 718.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 806.33. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12 month low of GBX 580 ($7.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 977.73 ($12.77). The company has a market capitalization of £395.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

