Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Victoria (LON:VCP)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Victoria alerts:

Victoria stock opened at GBX 1,055.55 ($13.79) on Wednesday. Victoria has a 52-week low of GBX 425 ($5.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,205 ($15.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,009.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,031.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 460.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.55.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.