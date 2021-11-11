Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 716 ($9.35) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.35) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 634.17 ($8.29).

LON OSB opened at GBX 511.50 ($6.68) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 499.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 483.19. OSB Group has a 12 month low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.25.

In related news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

