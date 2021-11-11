Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$45.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.36.

PBA opened at $33.41 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -139.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -824.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after purchasing an additional 293,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,119,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,360 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,336,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,633,000 after purchasing an additional 456,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $264,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

