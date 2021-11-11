Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$41.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Pembina Pipeline traded as high as C$43.00 and last traded at C$42.93, with a volume of 154764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.85.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CSFB cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.92.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,416. Insiders purchased a total of 267 shares of company stock valued at $9,662 in the last 90 days.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -688.52%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

