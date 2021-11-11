Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Invests $232,000 in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 19,519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 838,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 834,274 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 570,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 320,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 208,611 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 1,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,375. The company has a market capitalization of $233.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). As a group, analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVRO shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

