Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Generation Bio accounts for about 2.5% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,484,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,550,000 after buying an additional 2,090,360 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 215.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 358,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,761,000 after purchasing an additional 289,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 253,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 159.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 387,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.87. 1,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,665. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 3.86. Generation Bio Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $792,674.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $37,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,331 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

