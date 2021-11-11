Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of LSI Industries worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,146. The company has a market cap of $215.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

