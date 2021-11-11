Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,737,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,537,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,696,519,000 after purchasing an additional 494,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $56.98. 329,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,477,865. The firm has a market cap of $240.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

