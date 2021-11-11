Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.40

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.40 and traded as high as $16.60. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 16,940 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter.

Peoples Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The firm offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area through its subsidiaries. It focuses on lending services such as business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and instalment loans.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.