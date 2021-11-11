Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

