Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $184.67

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €184.67 ($217.26) and traded as high as €206.10 ($242.47). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €204.40 ($240.47), with a volume of 317,364 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on RI. Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €206.83 ($243.33).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €194.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €185.13.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

