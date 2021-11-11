Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.510-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 million-$20.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.39 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.510-$-1.490 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,290. Personalis has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.