Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

PSNL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Shares of PSNL opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $826.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. Personalis has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,213. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 6.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

