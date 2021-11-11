Peter Hirsch Sells 4,970 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 4,970 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $648,237.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20.

On Monday, August 23rd, Peter Hirsch sold 1,762 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $187,582.52.

NASDAQ BL opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.10.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 121,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $22,931,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,901,000 after buying an additional 384,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

