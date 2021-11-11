Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total value of C$98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,875,027.50. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,260 shares in the company, valued at C$932,820. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,303 and sold 107,558 shares valued at $781,467.

Shares of PEY opened at C$10.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$11.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$140.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

