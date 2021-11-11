Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PHAT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.09. 2,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,047,372 shares of company stock worth $22,373,724. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 44,801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHAT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

