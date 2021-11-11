Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ PHAT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.09. 2,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,528. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,047,372 shares of company stock worth $22,373,724. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PHAT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
