Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $860 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.37 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. 831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $923.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 210.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

