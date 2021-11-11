Philip Morris International Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

PM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

PM stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.59. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

