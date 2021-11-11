Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PHIO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.96. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

