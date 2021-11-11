Phoenixcoin Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $5,053.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,268.16 or 0.98909564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00051390 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.62 or 0.00348773 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00521321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.39 or 0.00165274 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012460 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001419 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,936,587 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

