Pi Financial Increases IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$17.00

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price raised by Pi Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IBG. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBI Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.64.

Shares of IBI Group stock opened at C$13.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.86 million and a P/E ratio of 28.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.84. IBI Group has a 12 month low of C$6.75 and a 12 month high of C$13.50.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

