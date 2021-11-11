Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) CEO James R. Hatfield Sells 3,327 Shares

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $64.53 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.