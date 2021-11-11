Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cano Health in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Tassan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cano Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Cano Health stock opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.55.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $69,062.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.